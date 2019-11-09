BB&T Corp Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BB&T Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 9.2% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Clorox by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

