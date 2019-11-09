BB&T Corp Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

