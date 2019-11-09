BB&T Corp Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 78.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.
SQ opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 3.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $127,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,570,339. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
