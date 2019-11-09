BB&T Corp Has $890,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BB&T Corp decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $400,182,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.38.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $293.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.65. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.36, for a total transaction of $951,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total value of $341,453.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,638 shares of company stock worth $9,580,415. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

