BB&T Corp Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BB&T Corp lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,888. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.