Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.30.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

