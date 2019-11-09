Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 16,903.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,867,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $54.94 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

