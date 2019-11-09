Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $32.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.