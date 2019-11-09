Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 4,280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 182.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

