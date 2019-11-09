Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $606,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.