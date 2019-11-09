Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

