Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.