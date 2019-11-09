Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2019 earnings at $3.44 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 905,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $6,075,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,260,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

