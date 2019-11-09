Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €38.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.80 ($45.12).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.46 ($0.53) on Thursday, reaching €42.20 ($49.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,147,700 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52-week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.