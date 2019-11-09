Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €38.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.80 ($45.12).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.46 ($0.53) on Thursday, reaching €42.20 ($49.07). The company had a trading volume of 1,147,700 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52-week high of €43.48 ($50.55). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

