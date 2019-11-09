Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €72.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.41 ($88.85).

HEI stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €65.10 ($75.70). The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.76. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52-week high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

