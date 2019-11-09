Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,155 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 1.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 184,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 408,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.