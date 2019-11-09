Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.