Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.52 ($5.25).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

