Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Badger Meter by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMI traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.86. 157,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

