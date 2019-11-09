B. Riley Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUN. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of FUN opened at $55.10 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

