Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 9.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $23.27, 1,846,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,461,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15).

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $889.38 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.61.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.