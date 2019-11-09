Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 162,646 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DPM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,410,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,702. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

