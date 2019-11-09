AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AXAHY traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $27.91. 65,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

