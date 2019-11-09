AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 65,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

