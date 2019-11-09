AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.70 ($31.05) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.83 ($31.19).

Get AXA alerts:

CS traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting €25.38 ($29.51). 11,495,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.58. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.