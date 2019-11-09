Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Avista updated its FY19 guidance to $2.83-3.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 297,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Avista has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 6,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $304,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,102.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

