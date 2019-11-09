AVEVA Group’s (AVV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,550 ($46.39) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,685 ($48.15).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 4,248 ($55.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 203.25. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.58) and a one year high of GBX 4,250 ($55.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,889.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,759.62.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

