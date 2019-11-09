Avantor Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39. Avantor has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

