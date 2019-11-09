Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,734. The firm has a market cap of $573.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 645,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

