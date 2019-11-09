Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.92.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6,413.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.