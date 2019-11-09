Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of ALV opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 495.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

