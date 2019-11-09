Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,629. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Autohome has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $117.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Autohome by 5,732.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,105,000 after buying an additional 2,980,671 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 21,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.