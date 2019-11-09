Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUTO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 547.71 ($7.16).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 534.20 ($6.98). 2,725,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.29. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 411.70 ($5.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.