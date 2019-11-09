Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Up 6.4%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81, 19,060,771 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 19,362,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 946,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 905,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

