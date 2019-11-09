Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 735.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 74.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 22.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,963,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,362,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.30.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

