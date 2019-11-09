Audio Pixels (ASX:AKP) Shares Down 1.1%

Audio Pixels Holdings Ltd (ASX:AKP) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$17.40 ($12.34) and last traded at A$17.40 ($12.34), approximately 1,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$17.60 ($12.48).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of A$17.69. The company has a market cap of $509.43 million and a P/E ratio of -87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

In other news, insider Frederick (Fred) Bart 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th.

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Audio Pixels Limited, develops digital speakers in Australia and Israel. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

