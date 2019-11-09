Atomic Wallet Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,219.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $671,090.00 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.01473191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00121105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,145,715 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.