Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0088

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $22.68 million and $705,552.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00225526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.01475710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00120764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

