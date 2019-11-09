Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $615,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,850,787.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $2,280,618. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

