Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.75 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.41. 1,029,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

