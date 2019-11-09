Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Astro Aerospace Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASDN) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 27,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 102,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASDN)

Astro Aerospace Ltd. and its subsidiaries develop selfpiloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take off and landing aerial vehicles. The company intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

