JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 5,329,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,044. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $7,183,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

