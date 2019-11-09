AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a GBX 8,250 ($107.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,386.56 ($96.52).

LON AZN traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,277 ($95.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,564,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion and a PE ratio of 45.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,153.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,640.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

