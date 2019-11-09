Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

ASB stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Associated Banc by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

