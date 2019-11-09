Aspiriant LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $490.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $465.00 to $543.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.