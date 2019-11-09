Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,535,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,508,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,596,000 after purchasing an additional 401,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,443,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 832,367 shares during the last quarter. Partners HealthCare System Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,027,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,887,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

