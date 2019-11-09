Aspiriant LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $7,842,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.