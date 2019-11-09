ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 336,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,700. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth $61,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.