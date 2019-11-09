Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 445 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

