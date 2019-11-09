Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $18.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

