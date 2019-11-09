Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 848 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 16.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 46.9% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 8,298.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $140.97 on Friday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,372. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

